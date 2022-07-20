Some of the giant snails captured in Pasco carried disease that causes meningitis, official says

Some of the giant African land snails captured in Pasco County have been confirmed to carry rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in people.

Whitney Elmore, director of the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco says that discovery is concerning.

“Typically the disease if you did get it would be mild to moderate, but it can result in a pretty significant illness," Elmore said.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can include a headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity and confusion.

As recently as two weeks ago, state agriculture officials said they had not yet detected rat lungworm in the snails collected from New Port Richey properties.

So far, the snails have not been found outside of the initial quarantine zone. But more snails were captured outside of the original location where they were first identified. And officials have captured the snails in all stages of life.

Florida Department of Agriculture / The quarantine area for giant African land snails in New Port Richey.

They were first detected by a home gardener in late June. Since then, more than 1,000 of the invasive, exotic snails have been collected from dozens of properties within the quarantine zone.

The snails can grow up to eight inches long and are known to consume about 500 plant species and, in some cases, the stucco off of houses.