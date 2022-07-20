© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Florida leads the Southeast in solar, a new report shows

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published July 20, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
solar panels
Amy Green
/
WMFE
Florida leads the Southeast in solar capacity, according to a report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities throughout the Southeast based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The top rankers are the Orlando Utilities Commission, Tampa Electric, Florida Power and Light, and Duke Energy Florida.

But Bryan Jacob of the alliance says FP&L parent company NextEra recently announced a plan to stop all carbon emissions by 2045. 

“It’s the first time any utility in the Southeast really has expressed an ambition at the level and scale that we have been encouraging them to.”  

Meanwhile, FP&L pushed anti-solar legislation this spring, which Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed. 

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 
