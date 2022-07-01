© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Environmental groups plan to sue the Army Corps for approving construction of offshore fish farms

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
An_aquaculture_pen_in_the_ocean_off_the_coast_of_Maine.jpg
Wiki Commons
/
Offshore aquaculture uses fish cages similar to these inshore cages, except they are submerged and moved offshore into deeper water.

The organizations say the federal agency failed to consider the impacts deep sea aquaculture would have on threatened and endangered species.

Several environmental organizations, trade groups, and the Quinault Indian Nation have filed intent to sue the Army Corps of Engineers after it approved construction of offshore finfish facilities around the country, including in the Gulf of Mexico.

The groups argue that industrial fish farming poses a threat to endangered whales, salmon and sea turtles, said Meredith Stevenson, an attorney for the Center for Food Safety.

"It involves entanglements of species and there are vessel strikes because it really increases the vessel traffic,” Stevenson said. “Also, these species tend to be attracted to these facilities because these facilities are releasing fish feed straight into the ocean, straight into federal waters. It makes all these other impacts like noise pollution, light pollution way more likely to occur."

What could become the nation's first fish farm was initially proposed off the coast of Sarasota in 2019.

Since then, the Army Corps issued a nationwide permit for construction of finfish aquaculture facilities, following a Trump-era Executive Order pressing for rapid advancement and expansion of marine aquaculture facilities.

Marianne Cufone, the executive director of Recirculating Farms, one of the groups participating in the proposed lawsuit, says each area of the marine environment is unique, and every industrial facility should be reviewed in detail.

"It's a concern that our U.S agencies that are tasked with protecting and managing our ocean and coastal resources are putting so much time and energy in developing this new industry that very few people actually support,” she said.

Opponents say besides harming wildlife, the facilities would also create pollution and increase competition for commercial fishing companies.

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a permit for Velella Epsilon, an aquaculture facility to be located about 45 miles off the coast of Sarasota.

The company behind it, Ocean Era, maintains that fish farming is a sustainable way to boost the nation's seafood supply.

Tags

Environment environmentoffshore aquaculturefish farming
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now