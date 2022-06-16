© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Florida's annual hunt for invasive Burmese pythons is set for August

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Close-up of a python
Pat Lynch
/
SFWMD
Florida's annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades is slated to begin Aug. 5.

The "Python Challenge" in the Everglades is aimed at controlling the snake population.

The event typically draws hundreds from across the country.

At a news conference Thursday in the Everglades, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that last year’s “Python Challenge” involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons caught and $1,500 for the longest snake. Participants must register and complete an online training course.

The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

The hunt ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

