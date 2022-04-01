© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
View of Piney Point
Phosphates And Florida
Phosphate processing plants in the greater Tampa Bay region have caused some of Florida's worst environmental disasters. Accidents like the spill at the former Piney Point plant fill the history books in Florida.

State regulators sign off on a plan to close troubled Piney Point

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
Aerial view of Piney Point gypstack
Center for Biological Diversity Image
/
State regulators have signed off on a plan to close the troubled Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County.

The plan calls for the former phosphate plant to be permanently shut down by December 2024.

State regulators have signed off on a plan to close the troubled Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County.

Earlier this month, a court-appointed receiver that's in charge of closing the site presented a plan to the state.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a statement saying the plan to permanently close four gypsum stacks that were used to store toxic wastewater from the production of fertilizer can move forward.

The state ordered the site's closure after about 215 million gallons of wastewater from one of the stacks flowed into Tampa Bay last April.

The report says as of Jan. 1, the four stacks held approximately 397 million gallons of water. More than half of that is in the pond that last year released about 215 million gallons of nutrient-rich wastewater into Tampa Bay.

Most of the water from the ponds would be injected far into the ground below the drinking water aquifer. That process is expected to begin in October or November.

Work on closing the facility is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Tags

Environment Piney PointDepartment of Environmental ProtectionPhosphate miningphosphate
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content