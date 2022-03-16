Manatee death rates this yearly doubled. A lack of sea grass may be to blame

The rate of manatee deaths in Florida has almost doubled from last year. The Marine Resource Council blames the lack of sea grass and they’re calling on officials to fund a testing campaign to find out why the sea grass is not coming back.

Last year 1,001 manatees were found dead across the state. That number is about one-sixth of their estimated population in Florida. Half of the deaths occurred in the Indian River Lagoon.

Marine Resource Council Executive Director Leesa Souto says the die-off has only gotten worse this year.

“Sadly, from January to the current, we’re losing manatees at a rate much higher than we did last year," said Souto. "Last year it was about 20 a week. We’re at almost 40 a week now.”

Image Courtesy Marine Resource Council / Image shows location of manatee carcass recovery locations. Note that large areas of the Indian River Lagoon are colored in yellow which indicates a "dense" recovery area where there were a high number of manatee deaths.

The lack of sea grass is being blamed, its the manatee’s primary source of food. The manatees are starving to death.

In its annual Report Card on the state of the Indian River Lagoon the Marine Resource Council found modest improvement to the water quality of the Lagoon but a continued decline in sea grass growth, and they don’t know what’s causing that.

"We are losing our beloved manatee, and sea turtles, and fish, some of the things that people come here for," said Souto. “There might be something in the water column that could be impacting sea grass. It’s critically important that we find out what that is."

The solution said Souto is to do more testing. Currently the state only tests for nitrogen, phosphorous, chlorophyll-a, and turbidity. No testing is done for herbicides, PFAS and other chemicals.

"We know PFAS is in the sea grass, and we know PFAS is in manatees," said Souto. Herbicide use has increased six to eight fold in the past 10 years. "It makes sense that if we are spraying all our canals with herbicides, its getting into the Lagoon and could be effecting sea grass health."

“We need to immediately start doing that, fund and mobilize citizen scientists to collect and test for pesticides and herbicides, so we can find those sources and stop it," said Souto.

MRC has dubbed their call for expanded testing "One Thousand Points of Life". Souto estimated that public volunteers could take as many as 1,000 samples annually from the 10 major tributaries feeding the Lagoon and then have those samples analyzed by state labs.

"We need to keep moving forward to expand water quality testing in the Indian River Lagoon," said Souto, "so we can understand what's going on with this sea grass loss."

Copyright 2022 WQCS. To see more, visit WQCS.