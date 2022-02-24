© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Manatee rehabilitation centers brace for an influx as the die-off is projected to last for years

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Amy Green
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST
Weak manatee in a rescue tank
Amy Green
/
WMFE
This manatee at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center was so weak with starvation, her head rested on a pipe to help her lift it to breathe.

The centers are working together to create more space to treat the manatees.

Wildlife agencies say rehabilitation centers are bracing for more manatees in an unprecedented die-off that they continue to characterize as a long-term event.

Some 82 manatees are at 13 rehabilitation centers from Florida to Ohio. The number tracks closely with this time last year, when a record 1,100 manatees died in Florida.

Terri Calleson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the rehabilitation centers are working together to create more space.

“We have some with additional expansions coming over one year, two years and also five years. Because we expect this to be a prolonged event. So we’ve done a lot to prepare for that. We have some contingency sites.”

In recent weeks the wildlife agencies have coordinated what they are describing as large-scale rescue events for groups of distressed manatees, including in the Indian River Lagoon.

Tags

Environment manatee deathsmanateesFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
