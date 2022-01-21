© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Finally, ailing manatees eat lettuce provided after a record die-off

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST
To prevent another record die-off, wildlife agencies are offering lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
To prevent another record die-off, wildlife agencies are offering lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Wildlife agencies provided the lettuce to stave off another record die-off. 

Finally, a small number of manatees in the Indian River Lagoon are eating the lettuce. 

Wildlife agencies provided the lettuce in an unprecedented effort to stave off another record die-off of the iconic sea cows. 

The agencies began offering the lettuce in December after some 11,000 manatees died last year in Florida. Many of the deaths were related to starvation in the Indian River Lagoon. 

But the manatees showed no interest in the lettuce until this week. Ron Mezich of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says once a few started to eat, others followed. 

“The lettuce that we left in the feeding area was broken into very little pieces, and most of it was gone. And there was also a number of manatees in the area that we had been trying to feed.” 

He estimates fewer than 50 of the hundreds of manatees that inhabit the Indian River Lagoon took advantage of the lettuce. It remains illegal for individuals to feed manatees. 

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Environmentmanateesmanatee deathsFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
Amy Green
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content