Officials are monitoring 'seepage' at the Piney Point phosphate plant

View of Piney Point
Phosphates And Florida
Phosphate processing plants in the greater Tampa Bay region have caused some of Florida's worst environmental disasters. Accidents like the spill at the former Piney Point plant fill the history books in Florida.

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 7, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
The state's Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring what it calls "seepage" at the former Piney Point phosphate plant.

They say the leaks are producing about three gallons of water a minute, but are contained.

According to a press release Thursday, three small leaks were found along the south wall of the reservoir late Wednesday night, producing about three gallons a minute.

"Currently, there is no indication of any concern with the integrity or stability of the stack system, and there will be no offsite discharges at this time," according to the release.

Contractors are working to determine where the leaks are originating. If they worsen, the water could be pumped back into the reservoir, the release said.

In April, about 215 million gallons of wastewater were discharged from the site into Tampa Bay.

Last month, regulators issued a permit to allow hundreds of millions of gallons of the polluted water to be pumped 3,000 feet below the surface.

Carl Lisciandrello
