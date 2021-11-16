DeSantis proposes $960 million in environmental budget funding, including money to address red tide

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced his environmental budget priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including $660 million to go toward Everglades restoration and other funds to address the impacts of sea level rise.

Speaking in Naples, DeSantis said he will request legislators to approve $960 million toward resiliency efforts.

“We are excited to announce this historic support for Florida’s environment, Everglades restoration, and our water resources," DeSantis said in a news release. "We have seen great results so far, but we are not yet at the finish line.

"It’s nice to see so many coming together to support these initiatives. We will be pushing hard to continue the momentum this legislative session.”

DeSantis said some of the funds will address algal blooms and help local governments — including those across the greater Tampa Bay region — with red tide cleanup, along with helping communities become more resilient against intensified storms and flooding.

The budget breakdown, according to the release:



$660 million for Everglades restoration including the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), the EAA Reservoir Project, and the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project.

$175 million for targeted water quality improvements

$40 million for the Alternative Water Supply Grant Program

$50 million for projects to restore Florida’s springs

$35 million for increased water quality monitoring and to combat harmful algal blooms including blue-green algae and red tide

$3 million to remove invasive Burmese pythons

$550 million to increase the resiliency for coastal and inland communities

$500 million for the Resilient Florida Grant Program for projects to make communities more resilient to sea level rise, intensified storms and flooding

More than $50 million to close the gap in resiliency planning and to protect coral reefs.

“In Florida, our environment is the foundation of everything from our economy to our way of life,” said Mark Rains, state chief science officer.

DeSantis is expected to release a full budget proposal in early December.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

