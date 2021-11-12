© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red tide has virtually disappeared off the beaches in the Tampa Bay area

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
redtide_111221.jpg
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/

The only reported sighting of red tide was in Sarasota Bay.

For a second consecutive week, state environmental officials reported no traces of red tide off the greater Tampa bay region's coast.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, low concentrations of Karenia brevis — the organism that causes red tide — were detected in Sarasota Bay, and low and medium concentrations offshore of Collier County.

Low to medium concentrations were still evident in the Florida Panhandle, from Wakulla County west to Pensacola.

Fish kills, suspected to be related to red tide, were reported off Sarasota County.

The following map is of reports of respiratory irritation along the coasts:

Carl Lisciandrello
