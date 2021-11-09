DeSantis announces $394 million will go toward wastewater improvements

More help is on the way for Florida’s treasured and troubled waterways, especially its springs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday more than $394 million for wastewater treatment improvements.

The money is aimed at leaky septic tanks and aging wastewater infrastructure, which can enable the nutrient pollution and harmful algae blooms fouling Florida waters.

DeSantis made the announcement at Weeki Wachee, one of the state’s most famous springs, known for live mermaid shows. The governor says the money will fund projects statewide.

“The 72 wastewater projects are expected to reduce total nitrogen statewide by more than 619,000 pounds per year," DeSantis said. "That a lot. That’s a big deal.”

The funding, including federal funding, is authorized under the Clean Waterways Act, approved last year by state lawmakers and panned by environmental groups for not going far enough.

According to a release, the projects in the region that will receive funding:

Wastewater Projects:



Lake Placid (Septic to AWT sewer): $40 million

Hillsborough County Water Resources Department (Gibsonton septic to sewer project): $20.35 million

City of Bowling Green (Wastewater treatment facility AWT improvements): $8.8 million

City of Bowling Green (Hardee Street area septic to sewer improvements): $6.4 million

Hernando County Utilities Department (Septic to Sewer conversion for District A phase 1b): $5.05 million

Hernando County Utilities Department (Elgin Boulevard Forcemain): $1.5 million

Hernando County Utilities Department (The Hut pumping station and force main): $1.5 million

Hernando County Utilities Department (Northcliffe Force Main): $1.4 million

Lake Placid (Camp and Conference Center septic to sewer): $600,000

State Springs Projects:

Citrus County: Old Homosassa downtown north septic to sewer: $500,000

Save Crystal River, Inc.: Kings Bay restoration: $2 million

Homosassa River Restoration Project: $2 million

Hernando County: Hernando County Airport WRF total nitrogen reduction: $1,158,500

Hernando County: Septic to sewer District A, Phase 1b: $3 million

Inverness: 41 North sewer extension: $3,264,800

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.