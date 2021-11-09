DeSantis announces $394 million will go toward wastewater improvements
More help is on the way for Florida’s treasured and troubled waterways, especially its springs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday more than $394 million for wastewater treatment improvements.
The money is aimed at leaky septic tanks and aging wastewater infrastructure, which can enable the nutrient pollution and harmful algae blooms fouling Florida waters.
DeSantis made the announcement at Weeki Wachee, one of the state’s most famous springs, known for live mermaid shows. The governor says the money will fund projects statewide.
“The 72 wastewater projects are expected to reduce total nitrogen statewide by more than 619,000 pounds per year," DeSantis said. "That a lot. That’s a big deal.”
The funding, including federal funding, is authorized under the Clean Waterways Act, approved last year by state lawmakers and panned by environmental groups for not going far enough.
According to a release, the projects in the region that will receive funding:
- Lake Placid (Septic to AWT sewer): $40 million
- Hillsborough County Water Resources Department (Gibsonton septic to sewer project): $20.35 million
- City of Bowling Green (Wastewater treatment facility AWT improvements): $8.8 million
- City of Bowling Green (Hardee Street area septic to sewer improvements): $6.4 million
- Hernando County Utilities Department (Septic to Sewer conversion for District A phase 1b): $5.05 million
- Hernando County Utilities Department (Elgin Boulevard Forcemain): $1.5 million
- Hernando County Utilities Department (The Hut pumping station and force main): $1.5 million
- Hernando County Utilities Department (Northcliffe Force Main): $1.4 million
- Lake Placid (Camp and Conference Center septic to sewer): $600,000
- Citrus County: Old Homosassa downtown north septic to sewer: $500,000
- Save Crystal River, Inc.: Kings Bay restoration: $2 million
- Homosassa River Restoration Project: $2 million
- Hernando County: Hernando County Airport WRF total nitrogen reduction: $1,158,500
- Hernando County: Septic to sewer District A, Phase 1b: $3 million
- Inverness: 41 North sewer extension: $3,264,800
Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.