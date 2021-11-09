© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Alligator snapping turtles could be placed on the threatened list

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published November 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

The turtles' population has dwindled due to overharvesting and other factors.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing listing the alligator snapping turtle as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. 

The alligator snapping turtle sometimes is called the dinosaur of the turtle world because of its prehistoric look. 

The animal is the largest freshwater turtle in North America, capable of growing up to 250 pounds. It has powerful jaws and a ridged shell that can resemble the skin of an alligator.

The alligator snapping turtle is found in 14 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest, including north Florida. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says decades of overharvesting including for meat consumption, nest predation and fishing activities have taken a toll on the population. 

The agency is accepting public comments on the proposal through January 10th. 

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Environmentendangered speciesturtlesU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Amy Green
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content