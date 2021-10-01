Red tide is making a resurgence in the Gulf and Tampa Bay

Red tide is making a resurgence on the Gulf Coast beaches and in lower Tampa Bay.

A report released Friday by state environmental regulators shows high levels of red tide were found this week at Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and John's Pass in Pinellas; and North Jetty Park in Sarasota.

Medium concentrations were also found in for the first time since August in Tampa Bay, along the Manatee-Hillsborough county line. Lower concentrations were found near the southern end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Medium concentrations were also found offshore from Hernando and Pasco counties. In Pinellas, medium concentrations were found offshore of Tarpon Springs and at Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach and Pass-a-Grille.

Further south, medium concentrations were found in Manatee County at Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, Longboat Pass and off Atlas Street. In Sarasota County, medium concentrations were found at North Lido Beach, Nokomis Beach and Venice Beach.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.