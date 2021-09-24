© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red Tide Is Once Again Surfacing Off The Pinellas And Manatee Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT
Friday red tide map
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide in Florida

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were also reported off the coast.

After a lull of several weeks, red tide was found in high concentrations this week offshore of Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island in Pinellas.

Medium concentrations were found off Clearwater Beach; Anna Maria Island and Bradenton Beach in Sarasota County; and five miles west of Venice Beach in Sarasota County.

Lower concentrations remain off the southern Pinellas and Manatee County beaches.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported off Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

EnvironmentRed Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF senior reporter as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
