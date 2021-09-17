Ride Tide Still Being Reported Off Gulf Beaches

Medium to high concentrations of red tide are still being found off the coasts of Pinellas and Pasco counties.

State environmental officials reported Friday that the highest levels of red tide were found this week about four miles west of the Anclote Key Lighthouse, where Pinellas and Pasco meet. Medium concentrations were found off Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Pass, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and Pass-a-Grille.

Lower levels were found in Manatee County at Anna Maria Island, and in Sarasota County at Longboat Key and New Pass.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported during the past week offshore of Citrus, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.