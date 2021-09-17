© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Ride Tide Still Being Reported Off Gulf Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published September 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
Map of red tide levels
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide levels

Fish kills suspected of being caused by red tide were reported over the past week along the Gulf Coast from Citrus to Sarasota counties.

Medium to high concentrations of red tide are still being found off the coasts of Pinellas and Pasco counties.

State environmental officials reported Friday that the highest levels of red tide were found this week about four miles west of the Anclote Key Lighthouse, where Pinellas and Pasco meet. Medium concentrations were found off Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Pass, Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and Pass-a-Grille.

Lower levels were found in Manatee County at Anna Maria Island, and in Sarasota County at Longboat Key and New Pass.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported during the past week offshore of Citrus, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

EnvironmentRed Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF senior reporter as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
