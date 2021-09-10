Red Tide Drifting Northward In Gulf

A report issued Friday by state environmental officials shows high concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found this week off Clearwater Beach and Anclote Key in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Medium concentrations were found offshore of Pine Island in Hernando County; and in Pinellas at Three Rooker Island near Tarpon Springs, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Pass, Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, Redington Beach, and John's Pass.

No measurable concentrations were found in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Over the past week, red tide was detected in three samples offshore of Hernando County; five offshore of Pasco County; and 16 offshore of Pinellas County.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.