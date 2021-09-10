© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red Tide Drifting Northward In Gulf

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published September 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT
Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide

Red tide seems to be drifting northward toward Pasco and Hernando counties.

A report issued Friday by state environmental officials shows high concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found this week off Clearwater Beach and Anclote Key in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Medium concentrations were found offshore of Pine Island in Hernando County; and in Pinellas at Three Rooker Island near Tarpon Springs, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Pass, Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, Redington Beach, and John's Pass.

No measurable concentrations were found in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Over the past week, red tide was detected in three samples offshore of Hernando County; five offshore of Pasco County; and 16 offshore of Pinellas County.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

EnvironmentRed Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is senior reporter as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
