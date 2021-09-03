Red Tide Bloom Remains Along Pinellas, While Dispersing From Sarasota

Red tide blooms seem to have cleared away from Sarasota County's coast, while remaining along Pinellas and Charlotte counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in its Friday report that only background to very low concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected in Sarasota over the past week, compared to the previous Friday when high concentrations remained there.

In Pinellas, Redington Beach currently has high concentrations, with only medium to low concentrations along the rest of the county's coast.

Hernando, Pasco and Lee counties only have background to low concentrations present.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported along, or offshore of, Citrus, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties over the past week. Respiratory irritations were also reported in those areas, except for Citrus and Manatee.