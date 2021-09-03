© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red Tide Bloom Remains Along Pinellas, While Dispersing From Sarasota

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published September 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
Map of Florida showing red tide concentrations between August 26, 2021 and September 2, 2021.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
website

According to state wildlife officials, bloom concentrations were observed in nine samples: seven from Pinellas County and two from Charlotte County.

Red tide blooms seem to have cleared away from Sarasota County's coast, while remaining along Pinellas and Charlotte counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in its Friday report that only background to very low concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected in Sarasota over the past week, compared to the previous Friday when high concentrations remained there.

In Pinellas, Redington Beach currently has high concentrations, with only medium to low concentrations along the rest of the county's coast.

Hernando, Pasco and Lee counties only have background to low concentrations present.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported along, or offshore of, Citrus, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties over the past week. Respiratory irritations were also reported in those areas, except for Citrus and Manatee.

Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
