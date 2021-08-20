© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

High Concentrations Of Red Tide Lingering Along Some Tampa Bay Area Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published August 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
Red Tide 8-20-21 (FWC)2.jpg
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A weekly report from the state showed high concentrations of red tide offshore in Pasco County and along the coast of Madeira Beach in Pinellas and near several beaches in Sarasota, including Venice Beach and Manasota Beach.

Red Tide continues to be a problem in the greater Tampa Bay region, showing up this week in 118 samples, mostly along the beaches from Hernando to Lee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s weekly report.

High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found offshore in Pasco County and along the coast of Madeira Beach in Pinellas and several beaches in Sarasota, including Venice Beach and Manasota Beach. Low to medium concentrations were also found throughout the coastal areas from Hernando to Lee counties.

Over the past week, fish kills were reported from Citrus south to Lee Counties. And respiratory irritation was reported from Pasco south to Lee counties.

EnvironmentRed TidePinellas County BeachesSarasota Beachesfish kills
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
