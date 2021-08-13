Red Tide Most Persistent Off Sarasota, Manatee Counties

A patchy bloom of red tide persists off the Gulf Coast.

State environmental officials reported over the past week the organism that causes red tide was detected in medium to high concentrations in 34 samples. Twenty-six of those were found off Sarasota County; five in Manatee County and one offshore of Hillsborough County. Only low levels of red tide were found in Pinellas, off Clearwater Beach, Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.

The highest concentrations were found off Anna Maria Island in Manatee County; and in Sarasota County at Buttonwood Bayou, Siesta Key, Turtle Beach and North Jetty Park.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.