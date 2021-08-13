Another Water Wars Ruling Disappoints Florida Environmentalists

The water fight waged by Florida and Alabama against Georgia has been going on for years. This week, a judge struck down another legal challenge over how much water Georgia can get from the Chattahoochee River.

This is the second win for Georgia this year. Last spring, the U.S. Supreme Court ended Florida’s effort to put a cap on Georgia’s water use.

Apalachicola Bay in the Florida Panhandle has been a focus in these water fights. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has shut down the Bay’s oyster fishery after years of drought devastated wild oyster beds as well as the people who depend on the oyster industry for their livelihoods.

In the case decided this week, environmental groups and the state of Alabama challenged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ management plan for Lake Lanier and other reservoirs and dams in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin.

