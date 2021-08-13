© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Another Water Wars Ruling Disappoints Florida Environmentalists

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published August 13, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
Fresh oysters in bulk
This week, a judge struck down another legal challenge over how much water Georgia can get from the Chattahoochee River. The water fight waged by Florida and Alabama against Georgia has been going on for years.

This is the second win for Georgia this year. Last spring, the U.S. Supreme Court ended Florida’s effort to put a cap on Georgia’s water use.

Apalachicola Bay in the Florida Panhandle has been a focus in these water fights. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has shut down the Bay’s oyster fishery after years of drought devastated wild oyster beds as well as the people who depend on the oyster industry for their livelihoods.

In the case decided this week, environmental groups and the state of Alabama challenged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ management plan for Lake Lanier and other reservoirs and dams in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin.

Read more from our partners at WABE public radio in Atlanta.

Gina Jordan
Gina Jordanis the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
