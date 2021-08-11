© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red Tide Decreasing But Still Strong Off Manatee, Sarasota Counties

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published August 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
Map of red tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
Map of red tide concentrations

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in the coastal counties from Hernando south to Sarasota over the past week.

Red tide is decreasing in the greater Tampa Bay region, with high concentrations found south of the bay.

State environmental officials reported Wednesday that only background levels of the organism that causes red tide were found recently in Tampa Bay.

Background to high concentrations were found in 21 samples off Pinellas County; 10 samples in Manatee County; 26 samples off Sarasota County; and two samples off Pasco County.

High concentrations of the bloom were found off Anna Maria Island in Manatee County; and Longboat Key, New Pass and North Jetty Park in Sarasota County.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in the coastal counties from Hernando south to Sarasota over the past week. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Workers have collected more than 1,500 pounds of dead marine life off Sarasota so far this week. City workers are assisting cleanup crews hired by Sarasota County to remove dead fish from local waters.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
