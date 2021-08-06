Red Tide Persisting Off Pinellas, Sarasota Counties

Red tide is lessening in the Tampa Bay area. But high concentrations of the organism that causes red tide are still being found off beaches in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

The latest report from state environmental officials show moderate to high levels of the organism was detected in 45 samples off the Gulf Coast. There were 24 samples found in Sarasota County, 11 in Pinellas; seven in Pasco and two in Manatee County.

The highest levels were found off Anclote Key, Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Redington Beach and John's Pass in Pinellas County. In Sarasota County, high levels persist off Longboat Key, New Pass, Lido Key, Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Park.

The red tide seems to have dissipated in Tampa Bay, as only background concentrations remain.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties over the past week. And respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

A no-swim advisory has been issued at more than a dozen beaches in the Tampa Bay region.

While the beaches will remain open, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says it's not advisable to swim at 10 popular beaches from Longboat Key to Venice.

Officials says they’ve detected significant levels of bacteria in the water that could make people sick.

The bacteria can be created from a variety of sources. Decaying algae and fish associated with red tide are likely contributing causes.