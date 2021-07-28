Facing Crowds Of 'Bug Hunters,' Keys Try New Messaging Strategy For Lobster Mini-Season

Hotel occupancies and room rates have been sky high in the Florida Keys all spring and summer. Now the island chain is bracing for what is usually the busiest time of summer: the two-day lobster mini season. This year that's Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29.

Thousands of people come to the Keys for a chance to grab some spiny lobster before the regular season opens Aug. 6.

But the Keys have some special rules, like no night diving and a smaller bag limit. And many who live here worry about the environmental impacts of so many people hunting lobster, all at once.

To help spread the word about the rules and how to dive safely, the Keys tourism agency has created a new website, keyslobsterseason.com.

It's got all the information about when, where and how you can catch lobster during the mini season, including information about where lobster-hunting is banned during mini season on residential shorelines — including canals — in different parts of the Keys.

Want to keep up with the latest stories out of the Florida Keys like this one? Sign up for The Tieline, our newsletter focused on all things Keys and Monroe County. The newsletter will arrive in your inbox every two weeks and is written and curated by WLRN’s southernmost reporter Nancy Klingener. She shares her reporting, the latest news out of the Keys and much more. Head here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.