Environment

Red Tide Fish Kills And Respiratory Irritations Reach Hernando County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Statewide Karenia brevis concentrations map from July 13, 2021 to July 20, 2021. Clusters of red dots in Northwest Florida indicate high concentrations.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/

As red tide continues to plague Florida’s west coast, it also seems to continue expanding north.

The latest state update Wednesday shows red tide blooms are persisting along Florida's Gulf Coast and in Tampa Bay.

Fish kills and respiratory irritations suspected to be related to red tide are now being reported as far north as Hernando County, according to the red tide status report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties also experienced fish kills over the past week. Respiratory irritations were reported in all those counties, except for Hillsborough.

Click here for the latest respiratory forecast.

Bloom concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were observed in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota over the past week.

The latest map shows high concentrations from Indian Rocks Beach down to Treasure Island, and from Bradenton Beach down to Longboat Key.

Low to background concentrations were recorded farther south in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
