© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Nesting Sea Turtles In Florida Are Smaller. Researchers Don't Know Why

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Close-up of sea turtle
Courtesy: The Nature Conservancy

A new study shows that nesting sea turtles on Florida beaches are getting smaller. 

A new study shows that nesting sea turtles on Florida beaches are getting smaller. 

Researchers don’t know why. 

The University of Central Florida study shows that nesting loggerheads decreased in size on average by about an inch. 

For green sea turtles, it was an inch and a half. 

Researchers think juvenile turtles might be growing more slowly because they are having a harder time finding food as a result of habitat degradation or competition from other turtles.

The researchers discovered the trend by comparing the shell lengths of nearly 10,000 loggerheads and 3,000 green sea turtles. 

The measurements were collected at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge over a 37-year period, ending in 2019. 

The refuge is a globally significant sea turtle nesting site. 

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Environmentsea turtles
Amy Green
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content