© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Environment

Florida Breaks Annual Manatee Death Record In First 6 Months

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published July 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Two manatees nose-to-nose in the water
This Jan. 5, 2014 photo by Chip Deutsch shows manatees in the Indian River during happier times. More manatees have died in the first half of 2021 than in any year since records have been kept.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded through July 2 — breaking the previous record of 830 deaths in 2013.

More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded through July 2.

That breaks the previous record of 830 that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide.

More than half the deaths have died in the Indian River Lagoon and its surrounding areas in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Some biologists believe water pollution is killing the seagrass beds in the area.

Tags

Environmentmanatee deathsIndian River LagoonFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content