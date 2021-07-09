© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Environment

Tampa Bay Is Florida's Epicenter Of Red Tide

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published July 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
Red Tide map
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Dead fish have washed ashore from Elsa and swamped St. Petersburg. Crews from the city have collected nine tons of dead fish since Thursday. City officials said they were killed by red tide blooms.

Tampa Bay has become the state's epicenter of red tide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday afternoon that high concentrations of red tide were found in the bay, including several areas near downtown St. Petersburg.

Dead fish have washed ashore from Tropical Storm Elsa and swamped St. Petersburg. Crews from the city collected nine tons of dead fish since Thursday. City officials said they were killed by red tide blooms.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were also reported the past week in Pasco, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

The organism that causes red tide has been found in 53 places along the Gulf Coast in the past week. High concentrations were found in 27 samples. Of those, 12 were found in Pinellas; eight in Hillsborough; six in Pasco and one in Sarasota County.

Medium concentrations of red tide were found off several places in Pinellas including Anclote Key, Redington Beach, Weedon Island and Gulfport.

Respiratory irritation related to red tide also was reported over the past week in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Map of red tide in Tampa Bay
Map of red tide in Tampa Bay

Tags

EnvironmentFlorida red tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content