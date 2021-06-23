© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

250 Gators Removed From Disney Since Boy Died In 2016 Attack

Published June 23, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT
Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by one of the reptiles at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

Most of the nuisance gators are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat.

The company has worked with trappers contracted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the alligators.

Agency spokeswoman Tammy Sapp says most of the nuisance gators are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat. Some are also transferred to alligator farms, animal exhibits and zoos.

Disney also installed a wall and put up reptile warning signs along waterways throughout its resorts after Lane Thomas Graves was killed in June 2016.

Associated Press
