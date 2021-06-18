© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Red Tide Continues To Cause Fish Kills, Respiratory Irritation Along Pinellas Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published June 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
Map of red tide
Fl Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
High concentrations of red tide were reported in Pinellas County in the Gulf of Mexico at Madeira Beach; and along Bay Pines and Abercrombie Park on Long Bayou.

Fish kills that are believed to be caused by red tide have been reported this week in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Also, people have reported respiratory irritation along Pinellas County's beaches that are believed to have been caused by red tide, according to the commission's Friday report.

Low and medium concentrations were found at Clearwater Beach, Davis Islands in Tampa and at various points near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

In the past week, lower concentrations were found in Manatee County.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
