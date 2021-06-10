Use Of 'Dangerous' Aldicarb On Florida Citrus Blocked By Appeals Court

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has set aside the EPA's registration of aldicarb for use on Florida citrus groves. The systemic pesticide and known neurotoxin, manufactured by AgLogic, will not be allowed for use on Florida citrus.

The Washington D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decided the case, Monday, noting "the Environmental Protection Agency acknowledges it did not make an Endangered Species Act (ESA) effects determination prior to approving aldicarb for use on oranges and grapefruit in Florida."

In April, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services denied AgLogic's state registration for the use of aldicarb on oranges and grapefruit.

In a statement responding to the decision, Center for Biological Diversity Environmental Health Science Director Nathan Donley said, “We’re thrilled the court has rejected use of one of the most dangerous pesticides in history on Florida oranges and grapefruit.”

The environmental advocacy organization sued the EPA over its approval of aldicarb in the final days of the Trump administration.

“This important decision is a sharp rebuke of the EPA’s habit of recklessly approving harmful pesticides like aldicarb without ever bothering to fully assess their harm to people or endangered plants and animals," said Donley.

