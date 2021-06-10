An Update On Research Into Land-Based Nutrients' Effect On Red Tide Blooms

As another rainy season begins with red tide present along the Southwest Florida coast, "Gulf Coast Life" looks back to research conducted by a Florida Gulf Coast University professor about the role land-based nutrients play in red tide blooms.

Bill Mitsch is director of the FGCU Everglades Wetland Research Park, eminent scholar and Juliet C. Sproul chair for Southwest Florida Habitat Restoration and Management.

We get an update from Mitsch on that study and learn what he feels has been accomplished — and what has not — since 2018, when the offshore red tide met the massive blue-green algae bloom emerging from the Caloosahatchee River.

