Environment

Red Tide Bloom Reaches Pinellas Beaches While Persisting In SW Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published June 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
6-9-21 red tide fwc.png
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
A red tide bloom has been persisting in Southwest Florida and making its way north.

A red tide bloom in the Gulf has reached the coast as far north as Pinellas, causing fish kills and respiratory irritations, according to state wildlife officials.

Over the past week, toxic red tide blooms in the Gulf have been detected in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Lee and Collier counties, according to state wildlife officials.

In all of those counties, except Hillsborough, fish kills were reported. And in Pinellas, people have also cited respiratory irritations.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s midweek update on Wednesday, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was observed at:

  • Low to medium concentrations in Pinellas
  • Low to medium concentrations in Hillsborough
  • Background to medium concentrations in Manatee
  • Background concentrations in Sarasota
  • Background to medium concentrations in Lee
  • Background to medium concentrations in Collier
  • Low concentrations offshore of Monroe

The FWC's report noted that samples collected from Charlotte County did not contain red tide.

Tags

EnvironmentRed Tide
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
