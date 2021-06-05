© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

'Rights of Nature' Proposed for Florida Constitution

WGCU | By Valerie Vande Panne
Published June 5, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
Will nature--and Florida's waterways--have legally enforceable rights?
Will nature--and Florida's waterways--have legally enforceable rights?

The amendment will recognize as legally enforceable the rights of all waterways across Florida to “exist, flow, be free from pollution , and maintain a healthy ecosystem.” The amendment also provides that any Floridian or Florida organization is allowed to file a legal action on behalf of those waterways. It will also recognize that every Floridian has a legal right to clean water. Nearly 900,000 signatures over the next eight months will need to be collected in order to qualify the amendment for the ballot.

Learn more at WWW.FL5.ORG.

Tags

EnvironmentRights of Nature
Valerie Vande Panne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content