Environment

Red Tide Reported In Portions Of Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT
Chart shows red tide in Tampa Bay
Hillsborough County Health Department

The Hillsborough County Health Department issued a health alert on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Health Department on Thursday reported a red tide bloom in the waters of lower and middle Tampa Bay.

Officials say the blooms are located near Moody Point, Manbirtee Key, Camp Key, and Little Cockroach Island.

They say the blooms could cause fish kills in some areas.

Residents may experience respiratory issues that can mirror a cold. Others with breathing problems, such as asthma, could experience more severe symptoms.

Anyone experiencing breathing issues should stay away from beach areas or remain indoors.

The Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free number for reporting illnesses at 1-800-222-1222.

Red Tide
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
