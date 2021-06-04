© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Higher Concentrations Of Red Tide Reported In Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published June 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Red Tide Report from June 4, 2021 (FE
Mary Harper
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now reporting low to medium concentrations of red tide in Tampa Bay.

The red tide bloom in Tampa Bay is getting worse.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released an update that showed higher concentrations of the organism that causes red tide.

The organism was detected at low concentrations at six other sites in lower Tampa Bay and one site off the coast of Fort De Soto.

Fish kills related to red tide were reported in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Along with fish kills, red tide can cause respiratory irritation and the closure of shellfish harvesting, even at very low concentrations.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health alert on Thursday after red tide blooms were reported near Moody Point, Manbirtee Key, Camp Key, and Little Cockroach Island.

On Friday, FWC reported low concentrations off Port Manatee and medium concentrations further south towards the mouth of Tampa Bay.

In early April, more than 200 million gallons of water from a reservoir at the Piney Point phosphate plant was released into Port Manatee. The water contained higher levels of nutrients known to cause algae blooms.

Researchers from the University of South Florida tracked that water moving into the mouth of Tampa Bay as it dispersed.

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
