Higher Concentrations Of Red Tide Reported In Tampa Bay

The red tide bloom in Tampa Bay is getting worse.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released an update that showed higher concentrations of the organism that causes red tide.

Four areas in lower Tampa Bay that had low concentrations of red tide earlier this week now have medium concentrations.

The organism was detected at low concentrations at six other sites in lower Tampa Bay and one site off the coast of Fort De Soto.

Fish kills related to red tide were reported in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Along with fish kills, red tide can cause respiratory irritation and the closure of shellfish harvesting, even at very low concentrations.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health alert on Thursday after red tide blooms were reported near Moody Point, Manbirtee Key, Camp Key, and Little Cockroach Island.

On Friday, FWC reported low concentrations off Port Manatee and medium concentrations further south towards the mouth of Tampa Bay.

In early April, more than 200 million gallons of water from a reservoir at the Piney Point phosphate plant was released into Port Manatee. The water contained higher levels of nutrients known to cause algae blooms.

Researchers from the University of South Florida tracked that water moving into the mouth of Tampa Bay as it dispersed.

