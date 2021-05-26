© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Keys Lead Florida In Boating Accidents — Again

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published May 26, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
Boat crashed into trees
FWC
/
A Key Largo man died on May 16 after his boat crashed into some mangroves.

As people get ready to head out onto the water in large numbers over the holiday weekend, the state has released its annual report on accidents.

Florida has nearly 1 million registered vessels, the most of any state. And there's another estimated million that aren't registered, like kayaks and canoes.

In 2020, the state had 836 reportable boating accidents. Seventy-nine people died.

A boating accident is considered "reportable" when someone dies; a person disappears under circumstances that indicate possible death or injury; someone is injured beyond what immediate first aid can treat; damage to the boat, boats or other property is more than $2,000; or there is a total loss of the vessel.

In 2020, Monroe County led the state with 99 accidents and nine fatalities. Miami-Dade ranked second and Palm Beach County came in third. Broward is not in the top 10.

Since 2007, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties have topped the list. Monroe was in first every year except for 2013 through 2015, when it swapped places with Miami-Dade.

Alcohol or drug use is reported to play a role in 23% of boating fatalities.

boatcrashmap_fwc_052621.JPG
FWC
Monroe County had the most boating accidents in Florida in 2020, according to the FWC. Miami-Dade was second, while Palm Beach County was third.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM

Tags

Environmentboatingboating accidentboating safetyFlorida Keys
Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content