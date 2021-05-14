Red Tide Found In Tampa Bay, Sarasota

Red tide is being found in low concentrations off the coasts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that the red tide organism Karenia brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Pinellas County, very low and medium concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, and background to low concentrations in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The report says bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were observed in one sample from Hillsborough County, two samples from Charlotte County, six samples from Lee County, and one sample from Collier County. Karenia brevis was also observed at background concentrations in one sample from Northwest Florida. Additional details are provided below.

For additional information, view the Southwest Coast report and map.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported over the past week in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Southwest Florida in Lee and Collier counties.

