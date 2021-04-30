© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Red Tide Blooms Continue Causing Fish Kills And Respiratory Irritations In Southwest Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published April 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT
Map of red tide detections down the Gulf Coast of Florida, using colorful dots.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
The FWC says that over the past week, fish kills were reported in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and respiratory irritations were also recorded in Sarasota, Charlotte, and Manatee counties.

Fish kills were reported in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and respiratory irritations were also recorded there, along with Manatee County.

Toxic red tide algae blooms remain in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, with Collier County joining them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Friday that fish kills were reported in Sarasota and Charlotte over the past week, and that respiratory irritations were also recorded in Sarasota, Charlotte, and Manatee counties.

In addition, Manatee is experiencing low concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, along with Lee and Monroe counties.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said in its daily Piney Point update that it's continuing to work with the FWC and the Florida Department of Health to monitor water quality in Tampa Bay.

That's after more than 200 million of gallons of wastewater was pumped out of the former phosphate plant into Port Manatee to prevent a catastrophic reservoir collapse.

The DEP's update said, "FWC sampling results in the localized area of discharges in Manatee County remain within the range of non-detect to low concentrations of K. brevis (a species of red tide).There are no reported fish kills in this area."

Tags

EnvironmentRed TideFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation CommissionPiney Point
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content