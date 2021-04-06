Additional Pumps Being Installed At Piney Point To Stave Off Potential Breach

Engineers and specialists with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are returning Tuesday morning to the site of the leaking Piney Point processing plant in Manatee County.

Engineers have been working around the clock to stabilize the leak and avoid catastrophic flooding.

According to a Monday afternoon update from the DEP:

Crews are installing at least 26 pumps that will increase the amount of water being removed from the plant and discharged into Tampa Bay. Currently, up to 35 million gallons of water is flowing into the bay.

The pumps are being installed after reports that a drone discovered a possible second breach at the plant, which the DEP said were “unsubstantiated.”

In addition to monitoring conditions, crews will be examining an area where there is “concentrated seepage” from one of the site’s walls that is being contained within the plant, according to the release.

Crews will also study 11 locations near the plant to test water quality, including oxygen and nutrient levels. While those results will be available in the coming days, officials say samples taken from the site conclude the water is not radioactive.

The flow going into the bay would be increased to between 75 and 100 million gallons a day when all the pumps are operating, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said Monday.

Also Monday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan toured the area by helicopter and said federal resources were committed to assisting the effort to control the 77-acre reservoir.

"Everybody might be well intended, but this is something that's been going on for too long," Buchanan said during a news conference Monday. "And we're going to come together, I think, collectively, between the county and the state and the federal government, to make sure we get this resolved quickly."

"Enough's enough. So I'm angry about it, quite frankly, and I'm going to bring that intensity to make sure that we're doing what we've got to do to get this fixed."

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.