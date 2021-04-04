Officials Working To Drain Piney Point Reservoir Ahead Of Massive Breach

Governor Ron DeSantis and members of the Florida Department of Emergency Management on Sunday toured a leaking phosphate processing pond in Manatee County where the threat of a larger breach could send hundreds of millions of gallons of water into the neighboring area and Tampa Bay.

DeSantis had issued a state of emergency on Saturday and sent in the National Guard to drop off pumps in an attempt to drain the reservoir before the hole in the earthen dam becomes larger.

Authorities had expected on Saturday that such a breach was imminent and could send a wall of water up to five feet high into the surrounding area.

On Sunday, DeSantis said he couldn’t speculate on the likelihood of that taking place.

“If we didn’t think that was a possibility we wouldn’t have marshalled the assets that we’re doing,” DeSantis said. “We’re preparing for that. Obviously we hope that that doesn’t happen.”

Parts of U.S. 41 in Manatee and Hillsborough counties were closed and homes and businesses in the area were evacuated on Friday and Saturday after attempts to plug a hole in the walls of the giant Piney Point gypsum stack failed.

Officials have been releasing water from the pond but estimate that 340 million gallons remain.

“If we should have a full breach within minutes … the models for less than an hour are as high as a 20 foot wall of water, said Scott Hopes, county administrator for Manatee County.

Officials issued an emergency evacuation notification at 11 a.m. Saturday for people within a mile to the north of the reservoir and a half mile to the south. The order was expanded around 6 p.m. Saturday a half mile west and to Moccasin Wallow Road on the southwest. There are 316 homes in the evacuation area.

Manatee County

Manatee County officials also declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are allocated for the response and recovery.

The stack has been leaking since last weekend and crews have been pumping 22,000 gallons a minute into a pipe leading to nearby Port Manatee to relieve stress on the gypstack's earthen walls. To fully empty the reservoir in that way could take up to 10-12 days, officials said.

U.S. 41 is closed at Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee and at College Avenue in Hillsborough County.

The reservoir contained 480 million gallons of wastewater before HRK Holdings began discharging some of it to Port Manatee earlier in the week. Between 2 million and 3 million gallons of water per day was flowing out of the breach in the pond and officials estimated that there were roughly 380 million gallons remaining on Saturday.

The pond is full mostly of dredged material used to deepen channels at nearby Port Manatee, as well as seawater. The water contains nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen, which could contribute to algae blooms in Tampa Bay.

There is fear two other holding ponds could be affected if the pond with the breach collapses. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said the other two contain about 400 million gallons of phosphate process wastewater. Unlike the other pond, these two are believed to contain heavy metals and slightly radioactive gypsum, which could significantly impact the ecology of the surrounding area.