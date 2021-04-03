Parts of U.S. 41 Closed, Emergency Evacuations Issued Due To Piney Point Concerns

The Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday closed parts of U.S. 41 in Manatee and Hillsborough counties due to concerns over a leaking phosphate processing pond at Piney Point.

The closure comes after authorities evacuated homes and businesses in the area on Friday after breaks were spotted in the walls of the giant gypsum stack. On Saturday, officials doubled down on that order, issuing an emergency notification to people within a half-mile radius of the reservoir to evacuate at 11 a.m.

“Our first concern is to protect the people who live and do business in the area,” Manatee County Commission chairwoman Vanessa Baugh said in a statement. “The public must heed that notice to avoid harm.”

Officials were planning a 2 p.m. press conference to provide updates on the situation.

The stack has been leaking since last weekend and crews have been pumping 22,000 gallons a minute into a pipe leading to nearby Port Manatee to relieve stress on the gypstack's earthen walls.

About 15 to 20 homes are in the affected area and officials said it could take up to 10 to 12 days to fully empty the stack — if that becomes necessary.

U.S. 41 is closed at 113th Street East in Manatee and at College Avenue in Hillsborough County.

Motorists traveling south were being detoured east onto College Avenue and those traveling south were forced to travel east on Moccasin Wallow Road.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection This map shows the Piney Point plant at the lower right, with the discharge lines leading to Port Manatee, at the left

The reservoir contained 480 million gallons of wastewater before HRK Holdings began discharging some of it to Port Manatee earlier in the week. At least 25 million gallons had been discharged before the new leak was reported.

The pond is full mostly of dredged material used to deepen channels at nearby Port Manatee, as well as seawater. The water contains nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen, which could contribute to algae blooms in Tampa Bay.

The state Department of Environmental Protection reported: "The water meets water quality standards for marine waters with the exception of pH, total phosphorus, total nitrogen and total ammonia nitrogen. It is slightly acidic, but not at a level that is expected to be concern, nor is it expected to be toxic."

