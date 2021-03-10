© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Pinellas Commissioners Finalize Purchase Of Undeveloped Dunedin Property

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
424698_KEEL_50AcresGone082320
Scott Keeler, Tampa Bay Times
Part of the 44-acre Gladys Douglas Preserve in Dunedin.

Plans for the 44-acre parcel include hiking trails and an observation platform.

The biggest piece of financing has been secured to buy one of the last major undeveloped parcels in Pinellas County.

County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve spending $3.5 million to help purchase the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property in Dunedin. That will be added to $2 million already approved by the city.

The 44-acre parcel on Keene Road would be combined with adjacent land that is owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. There are plans to build hiking trails, an observation platform, and fishing pier on the lake.

The land was originally under contract with a real estate developer, but when the deal fell through, the city, county and a private donor offered $8 million.

But the Hackworth estate countered with a $10 million asking price and provided time to raise funds through a community campaign. Nearly $5 million came in after that appeal.

Closing of the deal is expected by the end of April.

Tags

EnvironmentDunedinConservation effortsconservation
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content