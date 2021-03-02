© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
climate_change.jpeg
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

Disappearing Seagrass Hurting Beloved Manatees On Florida's East Coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST
manatee1_istock_021220.jpg
iStock

The manatees are dying in the Indian River Lagoon.

Tens of thousands of acres of seagrass that is critical to the health of the Indian River Lagoon have disappeared, and it's affecting manatees.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that since 2009, 58% of the seagrass in the lagoon system has disappeared, choked off from sunlight as a result of an over-saturation of nutrients in the water.

Seagrass is food for hundreds of thousands of animals, and home to even more. The loss of seagrass has been especially hard on the manatees that graze on it.

An expert who has spent 40 years studying manatees in Central Florida said dead manatees are being found with nearly nothing in their stomachs.

Tags

Environmentmanateesmanatee deaths
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content