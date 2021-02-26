Fallen Timber From Hurricane Michael Creates Heightened Wildfire Risk In Florida Panhandle

According to the Florida Forest Service, when Hurricane Michael struck the panhandle, it destroyed about 2.8 million acres of trees, and the leftover debris is creating a serious threat of wildland fire to the same communities struck by the storm more than two years ago.

Florida Forest Service Director Erin Albury is now encouraging people to educate themselves on how to mitigate wildland fires. He says the number of trees lying down in certain counties is causing new problems for firefighters.

"Our equipment cannot move that timber, so trying to fight these fires, it becomes a very dangerous situation for our firefighters," Albury says.

The Florida Forest Service's Chief of Forest Protection John Raulerson says forecasts depict above normal wildfire potential for May of 2021, potentially signaling a dryer than normal spring statewide.

"Learn how to separate and burn safe yard waste and create those defensible spaces around your homes and to prepare for an emergency ahead of time with a supply kit to be ready to move in case that time comes," Raulerson says.

