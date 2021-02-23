© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Florida Discusses Invasive Tegus As South Carolina Votes To Ban Them

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published February 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Close-up of a tegu in a cage.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
According to Florida wildlife officials, invasive Argentine black and white tegus are large lizards that can reach nearly five feet in length, and they have a mottled black and white coloration that often is arranged into a banding pattern across the back and tail.

After collecting comments from reptile breeders and environmental activists at multiple workshops and focus groups, Florida wildlife officials are expected to revise the rules around the possession and commercial sale of highly invasive nonnative species, like tegu lizards and green iguanas.

The Argentine black and white tegu lizard will be up for discussion this week at a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting. This comes as wildlife officials in South Carolina approved regulations to end the possession, sale, import, and breeding of the highly invasive species.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources unanimously approved the order last week, which is awaiting finalization from the General Assembly.

The South Carolina regulations say people currently possessing tegus will be allowed to keep them if they register and chip them within 120 days of the rule becoming final, which will likely be in May. Within that same time period, tegus may be bought, sold or transferred but may not be bred, imported or released in the state.

Elise Bennett, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release that these "bold steps" from South Carolina are reassuring, as the nonnative reptiles continue to wreak havoc on Florida’s ecosystems.

“South Carolina is adopting this rule just in the nick of time,” said Bennett. “With Florida cracking down on ownership of invasive tegus to protect its own native wildlife, commercial markets are likely to shift to nearby states with the weakest laws, putting those states’ wildlife at risk.”

FWC officials are expected to discuss adopting a rule Thursday that will prohibit ownership of tegus as pets, but will continue to allow breeding and exporting through 2024.

If Florida joins Alabama and South Carolina in creating rules on tegu possession, it could potentially send a flood of the highly invasive lizards to surrounding states, like Georgia.

Tags

Environmentinvasive speciesTegu lizardsreptiles
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content