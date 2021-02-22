Floridians: How Does Climate Change Affect You?
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. Tell us how you have experienced climate change over time.
As our society continues to emit heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures are increasing, sea levels are rising, and people are getting sick.
This is a global shift, affecting lives around the world. But we want to hear from you, residents of the greater Tampa Bay region.
How has climate change impacted your life, and what particular issues are most important to you?
