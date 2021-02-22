© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Environment

Floridians: How Does Climate Change Affect You?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published February 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Sun, sunbeams against blue sky - cloudless heaven. Photography with Lense flair effect
K_Thalhofer/Getty Images/iStockphoto
iStockphoto
Sun, sunbeams against blue sky - cloudless sky. Photography with Lense flair effect

Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. Tell us how you have experienced climate change over time.

As our society continues to emit heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures are increasing, sea levels are rising, and people are getting sick.

This is a global shift, affecting lives around the world. But we want to hear from you, residents of the greater Tampa Bay region.

How has climate change impacted your life, and what particular issues are most important to you?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.

EnvironmentClimate ChangeGlobal Warmingsea level rise
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
