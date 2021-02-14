© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Mutilated Pelicans Found At Manatee County Pier

Published February 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Around 16 pelicans have been injured at a Manatee County fishing pier since January.

The group, Friends of the Pelicans, says some 16 disfigured birds have been found since January 9.

A pelican rescue group wants state wildlife officials to heighten patrols at a popular fishing pier in Manatee County after more than a dozen mutilated birds were discovered over the past month in the area.

State officials say they are investigating the incidents.

The group, Friends of the Pelicans, says some 16 disfigured birds have been found since January 9 on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Some of the birds were discovered as recently as last week.

The group says it has managed to save all but one of the wounded birds.

Tags

Environmentpelicansbirdsanimal abuseanimal cruelty
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content