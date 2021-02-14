Mutilated Pelicans Found At Manatee County Pier

A pelican rescue group wants state wildlife officials to heighten patrols at a popular fishing pier in Manatee County after more than a dozen mutilated birds were discovered over the past month in the area.

State officials say they are investigating the incidents.

The group, Friends of the Pelicans, says some 16 disfigured birds have been found since January 9 on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Some of the birds were discovered as recently as last week.

The group says it has managed to save all but one of the wounded birds.