Plan To Reuse Tampa's Wastewater Up For Thursday Vote

Another plan to purify and reuse Tampa's wastewater will come up for a vote Thursday. A similar plan was nixed two years ago, but was changed to reflect those concerns.

City council members are being asked to spend $650 thousand to launch a plan to dump highly-treated wastewater downstream from the city's reservoir on the Hillsborough River.

That differs from a failed 2019 plan, which would have pumped treated wastewater into the underground aquifer. Under that plan, derided as "toilet to tap,''

the city would have re-pumped the treated wastewaster into the city's reservoir before being treated again as drinking water.

This latest version would have a higher level of treatment for the wastewater. Also, the average of 50 million gallons of wastewater discharged a day would augment local river levels and keep salt water out of nearby Sulphur Springs.

