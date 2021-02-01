Rare Undeveloped Property In Dunedin Close To Being Preserved

Supporters of one of the last major undeveloped parcels in Dunedin are close to raising the $10 million needed to preserve it.

The city of Dunedin, Pinellas County and the Pinellas Community Foundation have raised most of the money needed to make an offer to the trustees of the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property early this week.

Former Dunedin Mayor and Pinellas County commission Chairman Dave Eggers says the support shows the interest in preserving what little is left of the county's natural land.

"The county stands ready to be a great partner in this, and the county commission is extremely excited about the news that we've heard in the last 24 hours and we look forward to making this deal happen," he said during a Friday Facebook Live.

Facebook Live Pinellas County Commission Chairman Dave Eggers speaks at the Facebook Live event

An earlier contract for the land with a developer fell through and the city, county and a private donor bid $8 million. The estate of the owner offered additional time to raise money needed to reach the $10 million asking price.

Former Dunedin Mayor Bob Hackworth has been one of the key backers of the movement to save the property.

"I can't hardly begin to tell you how excited and happy my family is to be this close to saving this priceless 100-acre preserve," Hackworth said. "Gladys would be looking down in absolute joy for the tremendous effort that's been made to realize her last wish."