© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Rare Undeveloped Property In Dunedin Close To Being Preserved

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 1, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST
Part of the 44-acre Gladys Douglas Preserve in Dunedin
City of Dunedin
Part of the 44-acre Gladys Douglas Preserve in Dunedin

It appears enough money has been raised to preserve the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property in Dunedin.

Supporters of one of the last major undeveloped parcels in Dunedin are close to raising the $10 million needed to preserve it.

The city of Dunedin, Pinellas County and the Pinellas Community Foundation have raised most of the money needed to make an offer to the trustees of the Gladys Douglas Hackworth property early this week.

Former Dunedin Mayor and Pinellas County commission Chairman Dave Eggers says the support shows the interest in preserving what little is left of the county's natural land.

"The county stands ready to be a great partner in this, and the county commission is extremely excited about the news that we've heard in the last 24 hours and we look forward to making this deal happen," he said during a Friday Facebook Live.

Pinellas County Commission Chairman Dave Eggers speaks at the Facebook Live event
Facebook Live
Pinellas County Commission Chairman Dave Eggers speaks at the Facebook Live event

An earlier contract for the land with a developer fell through and the city, county and a private donor bid $8 million. The estate of the owner offered additional time to raise money needed to reach the $10 million asking price.

Former Dunedin Mayor Bob Hackworth has been one of the key backers of the movement to save the property.

"I can't hardly begin to tell you how excited and happy my family is to be this close to saving this priceless 100-acre preserve," Hackworth said. "Gladys would be looking down in absolute joy for the tremendous effort that's been made to realize her last wish."

An aerial map showing the 44-acre Gladys Douglas property with the adjacent 55-acre Jerry Lake.
City of Dunedin
An aerial map showing the 44-acre Gladys Douglas property with the adjacent 55-acre Jerry Lake.

Tags

EnvironmentDunedinPinellas CountyConservation effortsconservation
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content